05.02.2024 09:15:00

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 29 January 2024 - 02 February 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 5:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement4,819,37412.0458,036,434
29 January 2024113,98712.441,417,782
30 January 2024141,10012.491,762,565
31 January 2024150,00012.571,885,320
01 February 2024150,00012.481,871,460
02 February 2024124,87712.421,551,359
Total, week number 5679,96412.488,488,486
Accumulated under the program5,499,33812.1066.524.920

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 4,882,004 own shares corresponding to 0.32 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Press:        

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

