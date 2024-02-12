12.02.2024 10:00:00

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 05 February 2024 - 09 February 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 6:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement5,499,33812.1066,524,920
05 February 2024150,00012.461,869,585
06 February 2024134,76412.451,677,758
07 February 2024282,80012.423,512,461
08 February 2024242,89012.272,981,329
09 February 2024241,00012.322,969,337
Total, week number 61,051,45412.3713,010,470
Accumulated under the program6,550,79212.1479,535,390

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 5,933,458 own shares corresponding to 0.39 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

