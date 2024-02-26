Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 19 February 2024 – 23 February 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 8:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 7,754,452 12.20 94,627,894 19 February 2024 241,000 12.51 3,015,802 20 February 2024 151,003 12.66 1,911,592 21 February 2024 230,000 12.76 2,935,927 22 February 2024 230,000 12.90 2,966,586 23 February 2024 280,000 13.00 3,639,356 Total, week number 8 1,132,003 12.78 14,469,263 Accumulated under the program 8,886,455 12.28 109,097,158

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 7,765,205 own shares corresponding to 0.50 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Head of Media Relations

Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen

Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

Attachments