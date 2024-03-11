|
11.03.2024 09:30:00
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 04 March 2024 – 08 March 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 10:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|10,090,455
|12.35
|124,657,829
|04 March 2024
|240,000
|13.02
|3,125,256
|05 March 2024
|241,000
|12.72
|3,065,641
|06 March 2024
|174,936
|12.67
|2,215,634
|07 March 2024
|201,351
|12.71
|2,559,936
|08 March 2024
|274,900
|12.76
|3,508,494
|Total, week number 10
|1,132,187
|12.78
|14,474,961
|Accumulated under the program
|11,222,642
|12.40
|139,132,791
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 10,101,392 own shares corresponding to 0.66 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alm. Brand A-S
|12,82
|0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: ATX und DAX leichter -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gibt ab. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.