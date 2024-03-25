Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 18 March 2024 – 22 March 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 12:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 12,598,421 12.44 156,770,866 18 March 2024 260,740 12.89 3,362,060 19 March 2024 254,268 12.95 3,291,830 20 March 2024 202,313 13.04 2,637,534 21 March 2024 310,000 13.24 4,104,772 22 March 2024 330,000 13.12 4,330,359 Total, week number 12 1,357,321 13.06 17,726,555 Accumulated under the program 13,955,742 12.50 174,497,421

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 12,834,492 own shares corresponding to 0.83 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments