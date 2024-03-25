25.03.2024 09:30:00

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 18 March 2024 – 22 March 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 12:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement12,598,42112.44156,770,866
18 March 2024260,74012.893,362,060
19 March 2024254,26812.953,291,830
20 March 2024202,31313.042,637,534
21 March 2024310,00013.244,104,772
22 March 2024330,00013.124,330,359
Total, week number 121,357,32113.0617,726,555
Accumulated under the program13,955,74212.50174,497,421

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 12,834,492 own shares corresponding to 0.83 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alm. Brand A-S 13,17 -1,20% Alm. Brand A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start in die Verkürzte Karwoche: ATX leichter -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gibt zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreicht ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen