Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 02 April 2024 – 05 April 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 14:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement14,931,15512.55187,332,366
02 April 2024348,68313.254,620,852
03 April 2024330,00012.974,281,585
04 April 2024321,80012.904,152,668
05 April 2024327,50012.744,173,955
Total, week number 141,327,98312.9717,229,060
Accumulated under the program16,259,13812.58204,561,425

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 15,137,888 own shares corresponding to 0.98 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

