Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 08 April 2024 – 12 April 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 15:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 16,259,138 12.58 204,561,425 08 April 2024 330,000 12.76 4,209,150 09 April 2024 330,000 12.57 4,147,869 10 April 2024 330,000 12.49 4,120,776 11 April 2024 330,000 12.32 4,063,983 12 April 2024 330,000 12.37 4,081,968 Total, week number 15 1,650,000 12.50 20,623,746 Accumulated under the program 17,909,138 12.57 225,185,171

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 16,787,888 own shares corresponding to 1.09 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

