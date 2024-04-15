15.04.2024 09:30:00

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 08 April 2024 – 12 April 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 15:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement16,259,13812.58204,561,425
08 April 2024330,00012.764,209,150
09 April 2024330,00012.574,147,869
10 April 2024330,00012.494,120,776
11 April 2024330,00012.324,063,983
12 April 2024330,00012.374,081,968
Total, week number 151,650,00012.5020,623,746
Accumulated under the program17,909,13812.57225,185,171

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 16,787,888 own shares corresponding to 1.09 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


