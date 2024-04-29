29.04.2024 09:30:00

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 22 April 2024 – 26 April 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 17:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement19,527,53812.54244,797,110
22 April 2024330,00011.923,932,379
23 April 2024330,00012.134,002,801
24 April 2024330,00012.194,024,317
25 April 2024330,00012.154,008,048
26 April 2024330,00012.063,980,427
Total, week number 171,650,00012.0919,947,972
Accumulated under the program21,177,53812.50264,745,082

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 20,056,288 own shares corresponding to 1.30 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


