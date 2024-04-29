Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 22 April 2024 – 26 April 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 17:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 19,527,538 12.54 244,797,110 22 April 2024 330,000 11.92 3,932,379 23 April 2024 330,000 12.13 4,002,801 24 April 2024 330,000 12.19 4,024,317 25 April 2024 330,000 12.15 4,008,048 26 April 2024 330,000 12.06 3,980,427 Total, week number 17 1,650,000 12.09 19,947,972 Accumulated under the program 21,177,538 12.50 264,745,082

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 20,056,288 own shares corresponding to 1.30 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

