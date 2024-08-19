Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 15 August 2024 – 16 August 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 33:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement - - - 15 August 2024 175,458 12.11 2,124,498 16 August 2024 122,203 11.91 1,455,975 Total, week number 33 297,661 12.03 3,580,474 Accumulated under the program 297,661 12.03 3,580,474

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 25,708,840 own shares corresponding to 1.67 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

