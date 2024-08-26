Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 19 August 2024 – 23 August 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 34:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 297,661 12.03 3,580,474 19 August 2024 75,041 11.95 896,770 20 August 2024 25,431 12.00 305,091 21 August 2024 139,273 12.00 1.671,332 22 August 2024 100,000 12.01 1.201,280 23 August 2024 72,162 12.00 865,908 Total, week number 34 411,907 11.99 4,940,380 Accumulated under the program 709,568 12.01 8,520,854

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,120,747 own shares corresponding to 1.69 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments