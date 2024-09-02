|
02.09.2024 11:16:23
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 26 August 2024 – 30 August 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 35:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|709,568
|12.01
|8,520,854
|26 August 2024
|130,623
|11.99
|1,566,496
|27 August 2024
|392,000
|11.94
|4,679,304
|28 August 2024
|461
|11.90
|5,486
|29 August 2024
|69,766
|12.19
|850,427
|30 August 2024
|112,927
|12.19
|1,376,535
|Total, week number 35
|705,777
|12.01
|8,478,248
|Accumulated under the program
|1,415,345
|12.01
|16,999,102
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,826,524 own shares corresponding to 1.74 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
