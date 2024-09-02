Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 26 August 2024 – 30 August 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 35:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 709,568 12.01 8,520,854 26 August 2024 130,623 11.99 1,566,496 27 August 2024 392,000 11.94 4,679,304 28 August 2024 461 11.90 5,486 29 August 2024 69,766 12.19 850,427 30 August 2024 112,927 12.19 1,376,535 Total, week number 35 705,777 12.01 8,478,248 Accumulated under the program 1,415,345 12.01 16,999,102

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,826,524 own shares corresponding to 1.74 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments