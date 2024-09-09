09.09.2024 10:04:18

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 2 September 2024 – 6 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 36:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement1,415,34512.0116,999,102
2 September 202423,67912.25290,051
3 September 2024199,77112.222,440,243
4 September 202420,00012.16243,106
5 September 20248,83312.22107,964
6 September 2024221,86912.242,715,876
Total, week number 36474,15212.235,797,240
Accumulated under the program1.889,49712.0622,796,342

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,617,441 own shares corresponding to 1.73 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:        

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


