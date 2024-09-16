|
16.09.2024 09:30:00
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 9 September 2024 – 13 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 37:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,889,497
|12.06
|22,796,342
|9 September 2024
|150,000
|12.33
|1,849,290
|10 September 2024
|450,000
|12.32
|5,543,190
|11 September 2024
|450,000
|12.20
|5,490,990
|12 September 2024
|491
|12.29
|6,034
|13 September 2024
|117,000
|12.61
|1,475,253
|Total, week number 37
|1,167,491
|12.31
|14,364,757
|Accumulated under the program
|3,056,988
|12.16
|37,161,099
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 27,784,932 own shares corresponding to 1.80 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
