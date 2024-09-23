Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 16 September 2024 – 20 September 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 38:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 3,056,988 12.16 37,161,099 16 September 2024 43,333 12.57 544,756 17 September 2024 186,575 12.59 2.349,726 18 September 2024 20,427 12.59 257,209 19 September 2024 250,000 12.66 3,166,175 20 September 2024 339,876 12.61 4,285,938 Total, week number 38 840,211 12.62 10,603,804 Accumulated under the program 3,897,199 12.26 47,764,903

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,625,143 own shares corresponding to 1.86 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

