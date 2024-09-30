Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 23 September 2024 – 27 September 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 39:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 3,897,199 12.26 47,764,903 23 September 2024 12,500 12.55 156,900 24 September 2024 200,000 12.64 2,527,980 25 September 2024 62,510 12.69 793,552 26 September 2024 96,474 12.79 1,234,317 27 September 2024 - - - Total, week number 39 371,484 12.69 4,712,749 Accumulated under the program 4,268,683 12,29 52,477,652

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,996,627 own shares corresponding to 1.88 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

