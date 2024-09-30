"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
30.09.2024 09:30:00

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

        

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 23 September 2024 – 27 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 39:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement3,897,19912.2647,764,903
23 September 202412,50012.55156,900
24 September 2024200,00012.642,527,980
25 September 202462,51012.69793,552
26 September 202496,47412.791,234,317
27 September 2024---
Total, week number 39371,48412.694,712,749
Accumulated under the program4,268,68312,2952,477,652

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,996,627 own shares corresponding to 1.88 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:        

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard         
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Nachrichten