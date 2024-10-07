12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
07.10.2024 09:30:00

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

        

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 30 September 2024 – 4 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 40:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement4,268,68312.2952,477,652
30 September 2024133,17413.291,770,482
1 October 2024400,00013.295,314,200
2 October 2024111,58913.181,471,234
3 October 2024400,00013.115,242,880
4 October 2024286,13113.073,740,591
Total, week number 401,330,89413.1817,539,386
Accumulated under the program5,599,57712.5070,017,039

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,327,521 own shares corresponding to 1.97 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:        

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard         
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

