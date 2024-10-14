|
14.10.2024 09:30:00
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 7 October 2024 – 11 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 41:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,599,577
|12.50
|70,017,039
|7 October 2024
|47,566
|13.07
|621,688
|8 October 2024
|-
|-
|-
|9 October 2024
|68,403
|13.54
|926,074
|10 October 2024
|200,000
|13.44
|2,688,740
|11 October 2024
|280,000
|14.00
|3,793,888
|Total, week number 41
|595,969
|13.47
|8,030,390
|Accumulated under the program
|6,195,546
|12.60
|78,047,428
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,923,490 own shares corresponding to 2.01 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
