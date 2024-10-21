|
21.10.2024 11:00:00
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 14 October 2024 – 18 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 42:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,195,546
|12.60
|78,047,428
|14 October 2024
|3,000
|13.61
|40,830
|15 October 2024
|-
|-
|-
|16 October 2024
|107,051
|13.64
|1,459,662
|17 October 2024
|292,380
|13.62
|3,982,800
|18 October 2024
|50,255
|13.57
|682,111
|Total, week number 42
|452,686
|13.62
|6,165,403
|Accumulated under the program
|6,648,232
|12.67
|84,212,832
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,376,176 own shares corresponding to 2.04 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
