Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 14 October 2024 – 18 October 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 42:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 6,195,546 12.60 78,047,428 14 October 2024 3,000 13.61 40,830 15 October 2024 - - - 16 October 2024 107,051 13.64 1,459,662 17 October 2024 292,380 13.62 3,982,800 18 October 2024 50,255 13.57 682,111 Total, week number 42 452,686 13.62 6,165,403 Accumulated under the program 6,648,232 12.67 84,212,832

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,376,176 own shares corresponding to 2.04 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

