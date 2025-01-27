Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 20 January 2025 – 24 January 2025

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024. On 7 November 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back program by DKK 70 million to DKK 220 million with the intention of purchasing shares for the employee share scheme in 2025. Additionally, the program was extended until and including 31 January 2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 4:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 15,603,687 13.26 206,866,065 20 January 2025 62,489 14.20 887,181 21 January 2025 33,411 14.35 479,481 22 January 2025 323,077 14.99 4,843,764 23 January 2025 88,964 14.74 1,311,276 24 January 2025 4,562 14.80 67,539 Total, week number 4 512,503 14.81 7,589,241 Accumulated under the program 16,116,190 13.31 214,455,306

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,206,463 own shares corresponding to 2.54 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments