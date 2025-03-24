24.03.2025 09:40:00

Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 17 March 2025 – 21 March 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 12:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement1,770,00016.3328,865,800
17 March 2025180,00016.803,024,000
18 March 2025180,00016.673,000,600
19 March 2025180,00016.773,018,600
20 March 2025170,00016.662,832,200
21 March 2025170,00016.622,825,400
Total, week number 12880,00016.7114,700,800
Accumulated under the program2,650,00016.4743,566,600

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 96,069,230 own shares corresponding to 6.23 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alm. Brand A-S 16,57 -0,42% Alm. Brand A-S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23.03.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
23.03.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.03.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.03.25 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.25 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stärker -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt begibt sich am Montag nach oben, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Zuwächsen in die Woche startet. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen