|
24.03.2025 09:40:00
Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 17 March 2025 – 21 March 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 12:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,770,000
|16.33
|28,865,800
|17 March 2025
|180,000
|16.80
|3,024,000
|18 March 2025
|180,000
|16.67
|3,000,600
|19 March 2025
|180,000
|16.77
|3,018,600
|20 March 2025
|170,000
|16.66
|2,832,200
|21 March 2025
|170,000
|16.62
|2,825,400
|Total, week number 12
|880,000
|16.71
|14,700,800
|Accumulated under the program
|2,650,000
|16.47
|43,566,600
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 96,069,230 own shares corresponding to 6.23 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
20.03.25
|Alm. Brand A/S – Chairman Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen will not be standing for re-election at upcoming annual general meeting (GlobeNewswire)
|
22.01.25
|Alm. Brand A/S - Guidance for 2025 in line with ambitious target set in 2022 (GlobeNewswire)
|
21.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.24
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alm. Brand A-S
|16,57
|-0,42%