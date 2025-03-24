Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 17 March 2025 – 21 March 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 12:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 1,770,000 16.33 28,865,800 17 March 2025 180,000 16.80 3,024,000 18 March 2025 180,000 16.67 3,000,600 19 March 2025 180,000 16.77 3,018,600 20 March 2025 170,000 16.66 2,832,200 21 March 2025 170,000 16.62 2,825,400 Total, week number 12 880,000 16.71 14,700,800 Accumulated under the program 2,650,000 16.47 43,566,600

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 96,069,230 own shares corresponding to 6.23 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

