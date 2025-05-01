Alm. Brand A-S Aktie
WKN: 886785 / ISIN: DK0015250344
|
01.05.2025 08:30:00
Alm. Brand Group are hosting a Capital Market Day November 18 at 10.30 CET
Invitation
Alm. Brand Group are hosting a Capital Market Day November 18 at 10.30 CET
Alm. Brand Group is pleased to invite you to our Capital Markets Day, where we will present strategy and new financial targets for the upcoming period 2026-2028.
The event will take place at our headquarters in Copenhagen and will be transmitted live via webcast. A buffet lunch will be served after the meeting.
Additional details including dial-in details will be distributed closer to the date.
Registration
To register for the event please send an e-mail to information.investor@almbrand.dk and state the following information:
? Yes, I will attend the meeting at Midtermolen 7, Copenhagen
? Yes, I will attend the webcast presentation
Name
Company
Contact details
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of Investor Relations & ESG - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.25
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.04.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.03.25
|Alm. Brand A/S – Chairman Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen will not be standing for re-election at upcoming annual general meeting (GlobeNewswire)
|
22.01.25
|Alm. Brand A/S - Guidance for 2025 in line with ambitious target set in 2022 (GlobeNewswire)
|
21.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.24
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)