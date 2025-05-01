Alm. Brand A-S Aktie

Alm. Brand A-S für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886785 / ISIN: DK0015250344

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
01.05.2025 08:30:00

Alm. Brand Group are hosting a Capital Market Day November 18 at 10.30 CET

Invitation

Alm. Brand Group are hosting a Capital Market Day November 18 at 10.30 CET

Alm. Brand Group is pleased to invite you to our Capital Markets Day, where we will present strategy and new financial targets for the upcoming period 2026-2028.

The event will take place at our headquarters in Copenhagen and will be transmitted live via webcast. A buffet lunch will be served after the meeting.

Additional details including dial-in details will be distributed closer to the date.

Registration

To register for the event please send an e-mail to information.investor@almbrand.dk and state the following information:

? Yes, I will attend the meeting at Midtermolen 7, Copenhagen

? Yes, I will attend the webcast presentation

Name

Company

Contact details

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Mads Thinggaard - Head of Investor Relations & ESG - mobile no. +45 2025 5469        

Press:        

Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-Smehr Nachrichten