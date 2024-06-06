|
Alm. Brand – Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties
Pursuant to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Alm. Brand A/S is required to publish information on trading in shares in Alm. Brand A/S or other securities related to these shares by executives and their related parties.
Please see attached report.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachment
