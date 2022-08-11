Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches the Alma Hybrid® and Alma TED™ Systems in Canada

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, a global leader in the energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions industry, announced that Alma Hybrid and Alma TED systems are now commercially available in Canada:

Alma Hybrid, the first laser platform to include an ablative 10,600 nm (CO 2 ) laser and a non-ablative 1570 nm laser for skin resurfacing that offers a comprehensive solution to utilize each best-in-class laser independently or for the very first time, customizes the treatment pattern by combining both wavelengths

Alma TED, an Ultrasound-based system engineered to deliver acoustic soundwaves combined with a proprietary Tip to deliver air pressure for aesthetic applications

"We're excited to offer innovative...solutions like Alma Hybrid and Alma TED..." Keith Adams, Pres., Alma, North America

In July of 2021, the Company received FDA 510(K) clearance to market and sell Alma Hybrid and Class I medical device registration of Alma TED in January of 2022.

"Regulatory clearances remain a critical milestone in our North America commercial launch strategy because it strengthens and diversifies our products to include key markets like Canada," said Keith Adams, President of Alma, North America. "We're excited to offer innovative energy-based solutions and revenue opportunities, like Alma Hybrid and Alma TED, to our providers throughout Canada as we look towards continuing our growth and expanding our footprint into this market."

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma, and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments. For more information, visit the company's website: http://www.almainc.com.

