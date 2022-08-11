|
11.08.2022 15:00:00
Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches the Alma Hybrid® and Alma TED™ Systems in Canada
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, a global leader in the energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions industry, announced that Alma Hybrid and Alma TED systems are now commercially available in Canada:
- Alma Hybrid, the first laser platform to include an ablative 10,600 nm (CO2) laser and a non-ablative 1570 nm laser for skin resurfacing that offers a comprehensive solution to utilize each best-in-class laser independently or for the very first time, customizes the treatment pattern by combining both wavelengths
- Alma TED, an Ultrasound-based system engineered to deliver acoustic soundwaves combined with a proprietary Tip to deliver air pressure for aesthetic applications
In July of 2021, the Company received FDA 510(K) clearance to market and sell Alma Hybrid and Class I medical device registration of Alma TED in January of 2022.
"Regulatory clearances remain a critical milestone in our North America commercial launch strategy because it strengthens and diversifies our products to include key markets like Canada," said Keith Adams, President of Alma, North America. "We're excited to offer innovative energy-based solutions and revenue opportunities, like Alma Hybrid and Alma TED, to our providers throughout Canada as we look towards continuing our growth and expanding our footprint into this market."
About Alma
Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma, and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments. For more information, visit the company's website: http://www.almainc.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alma-a-sisram-medical-company-launches-the-alma-hybrid-and-alma-ted-systems-in-canada-301604077.html
SOURCE Alma, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.