Almac Clinical Technologies Named Leader in Key Industry Report

SOUDERTON, Pa., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Almac Clinical Technologies, part of the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, the Almac Group, is proud to announce its innovative Interactive Response Technology (IRT) application, IXRS®3, has been named as the industry's most preferred IRT application, globally.

Industry Standard Research (ISR)'s 'IRT Market Dynamics and Service Provider Benchmarking report', published in August 2020, is designed to help key decision-makers across the eClinical ecosphere stay current with market dynamics and anticipate industry changes. Feedback was assessed from over 100 respondents throughout the professional IRT community, and the results are categorized by IRT supplier performance and preference metrics.

Almac's IXRS3 solution was ranked first in the "IRT Vendor Preference" section out of over 20 global companies, a spot it shared with Parexel Informatics' ClinPhone product and was chosen based on respondents' experience with the platform and its demonstrable flexibility, high quality, and superior project support.

Used in over 3,000 clinical trials in over 120 countries, IXRS3 is available in multiple modalities and is the most configurable and customizable IRT available. From Phase I through to IV, simple designs to complex adaptive trials, the application can accommodate any permutation of study objectives and is fully supported by a team of professional biostatisticians, language and integration experts. Almac's recent partnership with Exostar enhanced the IXRS3 platform by enabling Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities for users through a standardized integration.

As part of Almac's commitment to innovation and providing a better IRT experience for clinical trial operations, the company announced the launch of its next-generation IRT solution, SimplifyTM, in June. The solution is the result of analyzing over 3,000 clinical trial protocols to identify common functionality available for consolidation into a pre-validated and configurable ecosystem that enables deployment in four weeks or less. Simplify is powered by IXRS3 technology and is designed to accelerate the study start-up process with greater efficiency.

Valarie Higgins, President & Managing Director, Almac Clinical Technologies said: "We're honored to be recognized as an industry leader in this renowned benchmark of global IRT Market Dynamics and Service Providers. This is a fantastic achievement and testament to the hard work and creativity of the Almac Clinical Technologies' team. For over 25 years, our strategy has been focused on the delivery of innovation, service, and quality in the IRT landscape, and we are truly humbled that the clinical development community continues to value and share our priorities."

The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organisation providing an extensive range of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally. Its innovative services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialisation, API manufacture, analytical services, formulation development, clinical trial supply, IRT (IVRS/IWRS) through to commercial-scale manufacture.

