Almirall Aktie

WKN DE: A0MU8Y / ISIN: ES0157097017

23.02.2026 11:21:13

Almirall FY25 Results Climb, Sees Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - Almirall S.A. (LBTSF.PK), a Spanish biopharmaceutical company, reported Monday significantly higher profit in fiscal 2025 with increased revenues.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects net sales growth of 9 percent to 12 percent and total EBITDA between 270 million euros and 290 million euros.

In Spain, Almirall shares were losing around 1.9 percent, trading at 13.16 euros.

The company's net income increased to 46.2 million euros from 10.1 million euros in the previous year. Normalized net income surged 105.5 percent to 52.6 million euros from 25.6 million euros a year ago.

Total Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization or EBITDA grew 21 percent to 232.9 million euros from 192.6 million euros last year.

Total revenue grew 12.5 percent to 1.115 billion euros from prior year's 990.6 million euros. Net sales also saw a 12.4 percent increase, reaching 1.108 billion euros.

The strong performance of the European Dermatology business and the biologics portfolio continued to be the key growth drivers.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Almirall 13,16 -1,64% Almirall

