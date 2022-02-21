Almirall Posts Net Loss In FY21, Core EBITDA Up; Sees Weak EBITDA, Core Net Sales Growth In FY22

(RTTNews) - Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a Spanish biopharmaceutical company, on Monday reported that its fiscal 2021 net loss was 40.9 million euros, mainly due to impairment charges.

Normalised net income was 81.4 million euros, compared to 95.1 million euros last year.

EBITDA edged down 1.1 percent from last year to 235.6 million euros. Core EBITDA, excluding AstraZeneca contribution, climbed 17 percent year-on-year to 211.3 million euros. The strong operational performance was driven by the positive contribution from growth drivers and strong performance of the EU dermatology portfolio

Total revenues reached 836.5 million euros, up 2.7 percent from last year's 814.5 million euros. Net sales grew 2.5 percent to 827.2 million euros, driven by positive contribution from growth drivers and a strong EU dermatology performance.

Core net sales reached 809.8 million euros, a 7.2 percent year-on-year increase.

Further, the company said a dividend proposal of 0.19 euro per share will be submitted at the next Annual General Meeting on May 6. Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects core net sales growth of mid-single-digit and total EBITDA of 190 million euros to 210 million euros.