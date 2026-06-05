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05.06.2026 16:55:20
Almonty Industries Shares Drop 18% Following Convertible Notes Offering
(RTTNews) - Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) shares fell 18.14%, losing $3.75 to $16.93 on Friday, after the company announced the pricing of an oversubscribed private offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2031.
The stock is currently trading at $16.93, compared with its previous close of $20.68 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $17.77 and traded between $16.88 and $18.00. Trading volume reached 6.52 million shares, above its average volume of 5.38 million shares.
The company also granted the initial purchasers an option to acquire up to an additional $100 million of notes. Investors often react negatively to large convertible debt offerings because of the potential for future share dilution when the notes are converted into common stock.
Almonty Industries shares have traded between $3.16 and $24.41 over the past 52 weeks.
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