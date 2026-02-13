Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
13.02.2026 14:30:00
Almost 17% of Berkshire Hathaway's $328 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in 1 Top Stock That's Up 180% in 5 Years
Berkshire Hathaway owns many different public equities, which combined make up its $328 billion portfolio. Among them, there's one standout business whose shares have performed particularly well recently. As of Feb. 9, this financial stock's price is up 180% in the past five years. By including the dividend, that figure is even higher at 198%. Here's what investors need to know about American Express (NYSE: AXP), which has been a pillar in the Oracle of Omaha's portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!