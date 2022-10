Almost 8m people in UK struggling to pay bills, says City watchdog

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

One in four adults either in financial trouble or at brink of difficulty, FCA survey findsMillions of people in the UK are struggling to pay their bills, according to the City watchdog, which said a growing proportion of the population is having trouble making ends meet.A survey by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) laid bare the impact of the cost of living crisis, saying about one in four (24%) of adults in the UK were either in financial difficulty or would fall into trouble if they suffered a financial shock. Continue reading...