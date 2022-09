Almost Everybody Loves Netflix Stock Again

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of last week's gainers -- a rare sight with the major market averages tanking roughly 5% -- was Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The leading premium video streaming service saw its shares climb 3%, bucking Wall Street's downward trend after a couple of analysts chimed in with bullish updates.Rosy notes by analysts at J.P. Morgan and Evercore ahead of the launch of Netflix's ad-supported tier helped send the stock higher, but the bullish chorus wasn't a one-week wonder. Oppenheimer is kicking off the new trading week by boosting its rating on Netflix stock from perform to outperform.