Almost Half of Warren Buffett's $374 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 1 Stock

Besides having wholly owned operating businesses, Berkshire Hathaway holds a massive $374 billion public-equities portfolio. In total, there are nearly four dozen stocks in which the conglomerate has a stake.You'll quickly realize, however, that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) makes up 41% of the entire portfolio. That position has been driven by impressive share-price gains. Warren Buffett first purchased this "Magnificent Seven" stock in the first quarter of 2016. Since the start of that year to today, Apple is up a jaw-dropping 542%.The average investor can learn a lot by figuring out the factors that prompted the Oracle of Omaha to bet on Apple almost a decade ago. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel