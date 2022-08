Almost one in four UK adults will not turn heating on at all this winter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Findings of survey conducted before announcement of 80% hike in price cap described as ‘national scandal’Skyrocketing energy prices mean almost one in four adults in the UK will not switch on the heating at all this winter, according to a poll, with opposition MPs describing the findings as a “national scandal”.The survey of more than 2,000 UK adults found 23% would do without heating over the winter months. That figure was even higher for parents with children under the age of 18, with 27% saying they would be forced to leave the radiators cold. Continue reading...