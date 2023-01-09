|
09.01.2023 01:49:34
Alnylam Announces Preliminary Q4 Global Net Product Revenues
(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced its preliminary fourth quarter 2022 global net product revenues for ONPATTRO, AMVUTTRA, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.
Preliminary global net product revenues for ONPATTRO and AMVUTTRA for the fourth quarter were approximately $122 million and $69 million, respectively, representing 12% total TTR quarterly growth compared to the third quarter 2022.
As of year-end 2022, over 2,975 patients worldwide were receiving commercial ONPATTRO or AMVUTTRA.
Preliminary global net product revenues for GIVLAARI for the fourth quarter were approximately $47 million, representing quarterly growth of 3% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
As of year-end 2022, over 520 patients worldwide were receiving commercial GIVLAARI.
Preliminary global net product revenues for OXLUMO for the fourth quarter were approximately $24 million, representing quarterly growth of 45% compared to prior quarter.
As of year-end 2022, over 280 patients worldwide were receiving commercial OXLUMO.
Further, at December 31, 2022, Alnylam had preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $2.2 billion, as compared to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.
The company believes it is well on its way to achieving its Alnylam P5x25 goals.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.22
|Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Vaulting Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|213,75
|-1,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärken Kaufinteresse: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt mit satten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Grün. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss am letzten Tag der ersten Handelswoche 2023 ebenfalls höher. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag von seiner freundlichen Seite und ging höher ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.