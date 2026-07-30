Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN: A0CBCK / ISIN: US02043Q1076
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30.07.2026 15:14:49
Alnylam Pharma Reports Net Income In Q2; Revises 2026 TTR Net Product Revenue Guidance
(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) reported second quarter net income of $164.5 million, compared to a net loss of $72.2 million a year ago. Profit per share totaled $1.21 versus a loss of $0.55 per share in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP Net income per common share increased to $1.84 from $0.28, prior year.
Total revenues increased to $1.29 billion in the second quarter from $773.7 million in the prior year period. Net product revenues rose to $1.17 billion from $672.2 million. The company said the increase was primarily due to growth from AMVUTTRA revenues driven by increased patient demand, mainly in patients with ATTR-CM in the U.S., and growth from an increased number of patients on GIVLAARI and OXLUMO, which was partially offset by a decreased number of patients on ONPATTRO.
The company revised 2026 TTR Net Product Revenue Guidance to $4.20 billion to $4.50 billion from prior guidance of $4.40 billion to $4.70 billion. The company said the change in the TTR net product revenue guidance reflects an updated outlook for AMVUTTRA in the second line segment of the U.S. market based on learnings as the ATTR-CM launch has progressed. Specifically, growth in second line demand for AMVUTTRA moderated in early 2026 to what the company now believes is a normalized level, following an early launch period.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Alnylam shares are down 21.15 percent to $226.00.
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