Alnylam Pharma Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 2 Study Of Cemdisiran
(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) reported topline results from the phase 2 study of cemdisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting the C5 component of the complement pathway that is in development in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. At week 32, treatment with cemdisiran resulted in a 37 percent mean reduction from baseline in the 24-hour urine protein to creatinine ratio relative to placebo - the primary endpoint of the study. The results of secondary endpoints were also consistent with a therapeutic benefit of cemdisiran in immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Sonalee Agarwal, Vice President and Program Leader for the Cemdisiran program at Alnylam, said: "Given the limited treatment options and significant unmet need in IgAN, we, together with our partners at Regeneron, are formulating our plans for the phase 3 clinical development of cemdisiran."
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|126,38
|-1,42%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|540,00
|-1,60%
