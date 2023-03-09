|
09.03.2023 13:16:29
Alnylam Pharma To Extend Its Existing Relationship With Medison
(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) and Medison Pharma have announced an expansion of existing partnership to a multi-regional agreement that includes Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, in addition to Israel. The agreement builds upon the long-term partnership between the companies in Israel.
The new partnership will allow Alnylam to utilize Medison's multi-regional platform to ensure that Alnylam's RNA interference therapeutics, such as ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO are made available across additional countries in Europe.
Meir Jakobsohn, CEO of Medison, said: "Expanding our successful partnership will enable us to provide access to patients across Central and Eastern Europe who might otherwise not have access to these innovative treatment options."
