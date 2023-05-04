04.05.2023 14:11:48

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$174.10 million, or -$1.40 per share. This compares with -$240.34 million, or -$2.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$131.89 million or -$1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.7% to $319.29 million from $213.26 million last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$174.10 Mln. vs. -$240.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.40 vs. -$2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.76 -Revenue (Q1): $319.29 Mln vs. $213.26 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten