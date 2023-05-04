Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$174.10 million, or -$1.40 per share. This compares with -$240.34 million, or -$2.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$131.89 million or -$1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.7% to $319.29 million from $213.26 million last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$174.10 Mln. vs. -$240.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.40 vs. -$2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.76 -Revenue (Q1): $319.29 Mln vs. $213.26 Mln last year.