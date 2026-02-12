Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

WKN: A0CBCK / ISIN: US02043Q1076

12.02.2026 17:21:52

Alnylam Shares Slip 7% Despite Swing To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) shares fell 6.54 percent, declining $21.05 to $300.70 on Thursday even after the company reported a fourth-quarter profit compared with a loss a year earlier.

The stock opened at $314.42, down from a previous close of $321.75, and has traded between $298.00 and $315.51 during the session on the Nasdaq. The last reported bid was $300.00 for 100 shares, with the ask at $309.98 for 100 shares. Trading volume reached 552,594 shares, below the average volume of 1,494,936.

Alnylam shares have traded within a 52-week range of $205.87 to $495.55.

Net income for the quarter was $111.5 million, or $0.82 per share, compared with a loss of $83.8 million, or $0.65 per share, last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share increased to $1.25 from $0.06. Total revenues nearly doubled to $1.10 billion from $593.17 million, while net product revenues rose to $994.7 million from $450.8 million.

For 2026, the company projects total net product revenues in a range of $4.9 billion to $5.3 billion.

