Brighter AB Aktie

Brighter AB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113Q3 / ISIN: SE0004019545

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15.09.2026 10:44:00

Alnylam's Sell-Off Looks Ugly -- but Wall Street Still Sees a Much Brighter Picture

There's no way to spin Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: ALNY) stock performance in 2026 in a positive light. It's been downright ugly. Alnylam's share price plunged more than 50% year-to-date earlier this summer and remains around 40% below its peak.

You might think that most Wall Street analysts would have thrown in the towel on Alnylam. However, that isn't the case at all. Instead, analysts remain overwhelmingly bullish about the biotech stock.

Of the 29 analysts surveyed by S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) in September, 22 rated Alnylam as a "buy" or "strong buy." The seven other analysts recommended holding the stock. The average 12-month price target for the stock reflects a potential upside of roughly 50%. Why does Wall Street still see a much brighter future for Alnylam?

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