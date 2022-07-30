Alnylam's Strategy Is Getting Bigger. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After earning its fifth new drug approval in four short years, you might expect Alnylam (NASDAQ: ALNY) to take a moment to rest on its laurels. Those of you who know the company a little better won't be surprised to learn that it just did the opposite. Instead of taking a break, the company outlined a plan to take a more aggressive approach to the development of new blockbuster drugs.For two decades, Alnylam's focus has been developing small strands of RNA that interfere with the production of troublesome proteins implicated in rare diseases. Recently, the company unveiled a surprising new finding that could lead to the development of new drugs aimed at roughly one-fifth of adults worldwide.In a recent scientific paper, Alnylam and collaborators leveraged genetic-sequencing data from more than 360,000 people participating in the UK Biobank. Investigators unearthed a connection between a rare mutation in a gene called INHBE and lower levels of abdominal fat.