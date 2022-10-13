ALOE CARE HEALTH CTO AND CO-FOUNDER LASSE HAMRE RECOGNIZED AS A TOP CTO IN U.S.

Hamre Recognized by CTO News for Innovation, Leadership, Growth, and Societal Impact

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health ("Aloe Care"), the world's most advanced medical alert system, revealed today that CTO and co-founder Lasse Hamre is included on CTO News's list of Top CTOs in the personal health space .

CTO News tracks more than one million startups and more than five million key players at these respective companies. Those included on the list of top CTOs are recognized for their innovation, role in the growth of their business, management, and societal impact.

"Aloe Care serves older adults, who are both the largest population in the U.S. and often the most under-served in terms of design and technological innovation," said Lasse Hamre, CTO and co-founder of Aloe Care Health. "It is our privilege to deliver easy-to-use, advanced technologies that help caregivers and older adults maintain their lifestyles, stay connected to each other, and provide an effortless way to enlist help. I'm honored that our efforts have been recognized among this stellar group of CTOs as we continue to advance the ways older adults are cared for."

Aloe Care offers the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for eldercare. With 24/7 voice-activated access to an emergency response center, Aloe Care services provide a comprehensive solution for remote caregiving and fills critical voids for both older adults and caregivers with tools for care collaboration, communication, health, and safety.

About Aloe Care Health Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's patented, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.aloecare.com.

