Alogent Signs Michigan First Credit Union as the First Customer to its NXT Digital Banking Platform

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global software leader in end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, digital banking and loan origination solutions, announced today that Michigan First Credit Union has selected NXT as its digital banking platform and will be the first credit union to begin its roll-out to 'friends and family' later this spring. NXT, Alogent's digital and mobile banking platform, is secure, flexible, and customizable, enabling a fast implementation and go-to-market. With a focus on the overall user experience (UX) and a consistent user journey on both native and web applications, NXT is a powerful digital platform for member engagement while delivering maximum control to the financial institution.

"The banking market is competitive and trends change quickly. The Michigan First Team knew we needed an innovative platform that would meet our needs today, but also be flexible and scalable to address the changing requirements of our institution to drive member engagement," said Jerry Bettens, Chief Information Officer, Michigan First Credit Union. "Alogent worked closely with us and through a consultative approach. As a longtime customer, we're excited to be the first credit union to go-live on NXT."

Financial institutions that deploy the platform benefit from branding and customization potential available with its open and upgrade-ready architecture, as well maximum control through as its administrative console and permission-based framework. NXT's emphasis on UX is paramount with its easy-to-use and intuitive interface. Its layouts and full-featured interactions can start on one channel and continue in another, delivering consistency and simplicity.

"NXT was built from the ground-up, based on market research and direct customer feedback, like that from Michigan First, to fill gaps in the market and to deliver flexibility for the future," said Jason Schwabline, Chief Strategy Officer, Alogent. "NXT sits at the heart of a financial organization's digital ecosystem and empowers users through a unified approach that enables regional and community institutions to compete with the larger and digital-only players."

