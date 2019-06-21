Alpha Aviation LLC Purchases Anchorage Helicopter Tours

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Anchorage-based helicopter operator responsible for exclusive transports to a remote luxury lodge in Denali National Park and Preserve and a premier utility helicopter operator broadens its business with the purchase of Anchorage Helicopter Tours LLC to create Alaska Helicopter Tours, powered by Alpha Aviation LLC. The addition of Alaska Helicopter Tours will expand on the Alpha Aviation model of high-end tourism experiences including charter/utility work to offer helicopter flightseeing tours from locations in Anchorage, Talkeetna and Knik River Lodge in Palmer.

Alaska Helicopter Tours will operate year-round out of Anchorage and offer seasonal service in Talkeetna and at Knik River Lodge. It is also the only operator allowed to land at the Historic Sheldon Mountain House located on a glacier surrounded rock outcropping in Denali National Park and Preserve. With various tour options ranging from the popular Mountains and Ocean tour, Knik Glacier landing, Eagle Glacier tour, to the Helicopter and Glacier dog sled tour, and the Historic Sheldon Mountain House, Alaska Helicopter Tours has a trip for every type of sight-seeker in the Last Frontier.

Many of the tours take place in the Knik Valley, which is known for having more sunshine and clear days, making flight cancellations rare. By adding the fleet from Anchorage Helicopter Tours, Alaska Helicopter Tours is able to bring even more customers to new heights and remote places in Alaska.

"Acquiring Alaska Helicopter Tours enables us to better bring our passion of new, unique Alaska ecotourism to a broader market. With helicopters in Alaska, the adventures are endless," said Chad Emswiler, co-owner of Alpha Aviation.

Alaska Helicopter Tours is always working on new excursions and has various partners in its areas of operation where passengers can combine their ride with experiences on the land, water and mountain bike trails. Guests can pick from snowmobile trips paired with a helicopter trip year-round, to a helicopter fat tire bike ride in the summer, to the more traditional glacier landing or city flightseeing trip.

SOURCE Anchorage Helicopter Tours