Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. Garners Quarterly Campaign Cup Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc., a direct marketing and sales firm based in Louisville, Kentucky, has earned national recognition for results achieved on behalf of a major telecommunications client during 2019.

The company was presented with the Campaign Cup, a trophy that represents the highest achievement in sales and quality metrics. Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. outperformed offices across the nation that were participating in the same campaign.

President & CEO Stephen Oberbillig praised the collective effort that resulted in the company's most recent win. "It's satisfying to see that our disciplined approach is bringing us consistent results on behalf of the client," said Oberbillig. "I'm especially proud that our core values are reflected in our execution."

Representing prominent, public companies in a variety of industries, Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. specializes in marketing, sales, and customer relations. The company effectively connects with new customers and creates enduring relationships built on direct, face-to-face interaction. The team at Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. embraces ambition, loyalty, precision, humility, and acceptance as its core values.

Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky in 2018, Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. provides its employees with ample opportunities for career development and training.

Like Alpha Business Acquisitions on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

About Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc.

A leading outsourced sales and marketing company located in Louisville, Kentucky, Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc. specializes in personalized sales and marketing outreach, executed with professionalism and integrity on behalf of the client. For more information, call 502-855-2951 or contact them at www.alphabainc.com.

Contact: Stephen Oberbillig

502-855-2951

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-business-acquisitions-inc-garners-quarterly-campaign-cup-honors-301021833.html

SOURCE Alpha Business Acquisitions, Inc.