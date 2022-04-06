+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 04:43:00

Alpha Holding, S.A. de C.V. and AlphaCredit Capital, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM, ENR provided the following statement:

MEXICO CITY, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 4, 2022, the First District Court in Bankruptcy Proceeding Matters, which is located in Mexico City and has jurisdiction throughout Mexico published a ruling by means of which it declared ALPHA HOLDING, S.A. DE C.V., ALPHACREDIT CAPITAL, S.A. DE C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R., and ACERCÁNDONOS,. A.P.I. DE C.V., in bankruptcy proceeding (concurso mercantil), derived from the bankruptcy proceeding (concurso mercantil) pre-pack petition filed by such entities.

About Alpha Credit©
About Alpha Credit© is a technology-enabled, financial services company in Latin America that has historically provided consumer loans to individuals and financial solutions for SMEs in Mexico and Colombia.

Forward-looking statements
This release includes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the Company's current views about future events. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "will," "intend," "seek," "could," "should," "may," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, certain risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with our ongoing creditor discussions, including our ability to negotiate agreements with our creditors on commercially favorable terms or at all, limitations on the availability of capital, volatility in the Company's business, and the Company's ability to comply with its financial and other covenants and metrics in its financing agreements. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-holding-sa-de-cv-and-alphacredit-capital-sa-de-cv-sofom-enr-provided-the-following-statement-301518577.html

SOURCE Alpha Holding S.A. de C.V.

