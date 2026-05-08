Alta Mesa Resource a Aktie
WKN DE: A2JD2M / ISIN: US02133L1098
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08.05.2026 14:26:14
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Posts Narrower Loss In Q1
(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) reported a first quarter net loss of $11.03 million compared to a loss of $33.95 million, a year ago. Basic and diluted loss per common share was $0.86 compared to a loss of $2.60. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $30.0 million from $5.7 million.
First quarter total revenues decreased to $524.99 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $531.96 million in the first quarter of 2025. Coal revenues totaled $523.53 million compared to $529.67 million, last year.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Alpha Metallurgical shares are down 3.34 percent to $187.00.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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