Alpha Motor Corporation Launches Reg CF Equity Offering on StartEngine

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced its Reg CF Equity Offering, Electric Vehicles That Move Humanity™, on StartEngine a private investment platform regulated by the SEC. With over US$500,000 raised in less than 5 days, Alpha's community of supporters is rapidly growing to accelerate the company's vision and business plan to commercialize its EVs.

Leveraging patented technology, breathtaking design, and an executive leadership team with decades of automotive OEM experience, the innovative American automotive and mobility tech manufacturer is prepared to lead the EV revolution.

"We believe the world has been waiting for our electric vehicles and Alpha will continue to strive towards market entry of our EVs," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha Advantages

Patented Technology - Alpha has secured multiple patents, which protects proprietary design, patented technology, and development process to streamline expansion. Alpha believes that this unique advantage enables speed-to-market efficiency of its award-winning EV designs.

Strong Market Demand – Alpha has received over 52,500 vehicle preorder indications to date in addition to distribution agreements in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The EV market is expected to surpass US$1.5 trillion by 2030.

Experience and Ability to Execute - Alpha's automotive business proficiency comes from decades of experience at major corporations. Alpha has formed OEM-level strategic partnerships in the U.S. to efficiently develop and manufacture highly competitive EVs.

Sales Leadership Experience

The company's Advisory Board is appointed with exceptional industry leaders, including ex-Tesla executive Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen, who led the expansion of Tesla across Europe, the Middle East, and Japan, for ten years. Alpha currently has distribution agreements in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, equating to an initial projected volume of 3,150 vehicles annually.

Confirmation of Market Feasibility

Alpha marked the successful completion of its proof-of-concept stage after a yearlong public exhibition of its WOLF electric truck, generating significant demand through preorder indications. The company is currently in the preproduction development phase which entails engineering and construction of test vehicles to complete certification and feasibility in mass manufacturing.

Industry Expertise and National Production Power

Alpha's accelerated EV development strategy and experienced R&D team is led by engineering and design experts from top-selling big brand automotive companies including Tesla and Toyota. Alpha has formed OEM-level strategic partnerships in the U.S. including HTI (Hinduja Tech Inc), e-mobility engineering powerhouse of more than 1,500 engineers and UHI (Ultimate Hydroforming Inc), which has a 406,000 sq. ft vehicle manufacturing plant based in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

More information about Alpha's REG CF Equity Offering can be found on StartEngine at www.startengine.com/offering/alphamotor.

ABOUT

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an American automobile and mobility technology company focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Utility, Sport, and Adventure categories.

Creator of the ACE Coupe Series, JAX Crossover, WOLF Truck Series, SAGA Sedan Series, REX Utility Vehicle Series, and MONTAGE Coupe, Recipient of The 2021 LA Auto Show THE ZEVAS™ Top EV Award, and featured at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles - Alpha's vision is to "Move Humanity."

Alpha's differentiated go-to-market strategy targets streamlined deployment of EVs by implementing modular vehicle technology, disruptive optimization methods, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Founded in 2020 and based in Irvine, California, Alpha is led by an experienced team of automotive industry professionals and partners from top e-mobility engineering and manufacturing companies in the US.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

Related Links

https://www.alphamotorinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-motor-corporation-launches-reg-cf-equity-offering-on-startengine-301728008.html

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation