Alpha Motor Corporation to Electrify SEMA Show 2023 Las Vegas with the Wolf Electric Truck

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibit at the SEMA Show 2023. Alpha will exhibit the WOLF electric truck from October 31 through November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WOLF electric truck will be featured in a dedicated space with Black Rhino Wheels , a prominent brand of Hoonigan.

After shredding through the California desert this Summer, the Wolf electric truck is coming to SEMA, Las Vegas!

"After shredding through the California desert this Summer, the Wolf electric truck is coming to Las Vegas! We are thrilled to electrify SEMA with the WOLF's adventure-seeking presence. This event marks a celebration of Alpha's journey in revolutionizing the automotive industry, highlighting our commitment to bringing fun-to-drive EVs to the market," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Following the recent validation of the WOLF electric truck's driving performance, Alpha's exhibit at the SEMA Show is an exciting opportunity for consumers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals to get an up-close look at the WOLF electric truck.

The WOLF electric truck will be equipped with an array of upgrades, including the rugged Black Rhino Primm Beadlock wheels and high-intensity lighting solutions from Morimoto .

The SEMA Show, a premier automotive event, is an ideal platform for Alpha to demonstrate its commitment to creating electric vehicles that not only meet performance and efficiency but also offer a wide range of customization options for consumers.

Alpha's exhibit at the SEMA Show features:

WOLF Electric Truck: Having received over 33,300 preorder indications to date for its WOLF series of EV trucks, the WOLF electric truck is designed for both urban and off-road adventures, offering a unique blend of performance and eco-consciousness.





Free & Easy: Alpha's introduction of the WOLF Electric Truck at the SEMA show is commemorated with an exclusive tee engraved with the phrase 'Doing This For You,' symbolizing the love and dedication that drives Alpha's mission.



"Alpha Motors' visionary approach for the future, with a strong emphasis on forward-thinking design and sustainability is a beacon of innovation in the automotive industry. Free & Easy is honored to stand in collaboration with Alpha, united by a common vision to Move Humanity through purposeful design, meticulous craftsmanship, and the shared goal of inspiring people all while looking out for our planet's future," said Kevin Circosta , founder of Free & Easy.





Black Rhino Wheels: Black Rhino Wheels of Hoonigan adds even more durability to the WOLF electric truck with the Primm Beadlock , a modern race wheel built for off road use.



"Black Rhino Wheels has been a longtime supporter of Alpha Motor Co since the earlier development stages, and we are thrilled to be able to physically showcase the latest Wolf Truck prototype at SEMA 2023 to an all new audience. The Black Rhino Wheels brand has always been at the forefront of the overlanding segment, and we are committed to expanding our presence into thrilling, emerging markets, such as EV trucks," said Scott Chu , Marketing Manager at Black Rhino.



Black Rhino Wheels was born of South African heritage and is named after the tough and mighty Black Rhino, an icon of the African bush. Since its inception, Black Rhino Wheels has been passionate about protecting its namesake and supporting conservation efforts by donating a portion from the sale of every wheel to help safeguard the rhino from extinction.





Morimoto: The WOLF electric truck will be outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting solutions from Morimoto, further elevating its style and functionality.



"Morimoto Lighting is proud to partner with Alpha on their Wolf Electric Truck prototype. Morimoto has been the benchmark in automotive lighting since 2008, and we are excited to showcase our top of the line off-road lighting products on this vehicle," said John Tobias , Marketing Manager at Driven Lighting Group.



Morimoto redefines the automotive aftermarket for high intensity lighting. Taking the poorly lit back roads has never been more exciting with Morimoto powered headlamps .





DMOS Collective: WOLF also features the Delta Pro Shovel by DMOS Collective, providing users with professional grade tools designed for rugged outdoor use. Impeccably designed, incredibly strong, and surprisingly lightweight, the full-sized and fully collapsible Delta Pro Shovel is the king of versatility. The blade is made from aircraft aluminum and only weighs 3lbs, 8 ounces. The Delta Pro is the ultimate entrenching tool for people who demand the best in their gear.





ROAM Adventure Co: Going Night Mode, the recently unveiled NIGHTWOLF integrates two roof-mounted 83L rugged cases from ROAM which provides a versatile storage solution for carrying outdoor gear, equipment, and supplies. The 83L Rugged Mount is a quick-release mounting system designed to be able to mount an 83L Rugged Case to the roof rack in under 5 seconds. With its universal mounting base plate design, it can mount to virtually any truck bed or roof rack and allows you to lock your Rugged Case down to prevent theft.

In continuation of the recently unveiled NIGHTWOLF and NIGHTWOLF PLUS, Alpha is progressing forward with its initiative to make customization more accessible and convenient for EV consumers. The WOLF electric truck will be presented with various customization options, highlighting Alpha's dedication to personalized electric vehicle experiences.

Alpha Motor Corporation invites all SEMA Show attendees to experience the WOLF electric truck in-person. For more information about Alpha Motor Corporation and its innovative electric vehicle lineup, please visit www.alphamotorinc.com .

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

About Hoonigan

Hoonigan serves the automotive enthusiast industry with a wide selection of vehicle enhancements from its portfolio of lifestyle brands, including Fuel-Off-Road, American Racing, KMC, Rotiform, and Black Rhino. Utilizing its expanding global network of distribution centers spanning North America, Australia, and Europe, Hoonigan serves over 16,500 retailers. It has a growing e-commerce presence to provide enthusiast consumers with access to the products they desire. More information is available at www.hoonigan.com .

About Free & Easy

Los Angeles Native Kevin Circosta has spent the last 2 decades working in the music and fashion business. Getting his start in the early 2000's at 20 years old, Circosta launched his first brand "Change" which had sales to top taste-making stores like Barney's New York and Fred Segal. Circosta later moved on to start his design and concept firm, Cyclical, which helped produce key art, branding, album package and merchandise design for a wide variety of music artists from Beyoncé to The Beatles. In 2017 Circosta founded Free & Easy which has gained worldwide recognition for bringing its laid-back LA fashion to the world. Key figures like LeBron James, Harry Styles, John Mayer, the late Mac Miller, and many more have all worn Free & Easy publicly, in interviews and in unforgettable performances which has created a cult-like following within pop culture, the streetwear scene and beyond. The brand's iconic "Don't Trip" hats and various t-shirts and hoodies have become staples in today's fashion, music and sports culture and the momentum keeps growing every single day.

About Morimoto

Morimoto redefines the automotive aftermarket for high intensity lighting. Taking the poorly lit back roads has never been more exciting with Morimoto powered headlamps. Morimoto lighting was established in 2008 to fill the gap in the aftermarket for truly high-quality automotive lighting products. Morimoto is the automotive lighting benchmark.

About DMOS Collective

As an industry disruptor, DMOS is built for those that do by those that do. DMOS makes gear designed to handle the most rugged conditions with the quality built to last. DMOS Pro Shovel Tools were engineered to meet and exceed the demanding challenges of first responders to front line enforcers, defenders to professional athletes, drivers to instructors, crew, and more.

