Alpha Tau Reports Positive Data From Alpha DaRT Recurrent Glioblastoma Trial; Shares Rise

(RTTNews) - Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) announced positive updated interim results from the REGAIN (Recurrent Glioblastoma Alpha DaRT Intratumoral Therapy) trial of Alpha DaRT for patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).

Glioblastoma is an aggressive, treatment-resistant brain cancer with limited treatment options and a poor prognosis, according to the National Brain Tumour Society.

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources.

The REGAIN study is a prospective, open-label, single-arm interventional study designed to evaluate the feasibility and safety of Alpha DaRT for the potential treatment of recurrent glioblastoma.

The REGAIN trial is designed to enrol up to 20 patients, with enrollment and follow-up ongoing. The trial's primary endpoints are feasibility and safety. The updated key data highlights of the trial include the following,

- All eight brain cancer patients treated in the trial were alive as of Nov. 11, 2026.

- Median overall survival had not yet been reached. Median follow-up for those six patients was 6.9 months from enrollment. The survival data remain preliminary due to the relatively short follow-up period.

- All six evaluable patients achieved an objective response under RANO criteria, including five complete responses (83.3%) and one partial response (16.7%). The patient with a partial response experienced a 58% reduction in tumour measurements.

- Planned Alpha DaRT sources were successfully implanted in all eight patients treated to date (100%), and no unanticipated serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported according to the company.

The results, with a data cutoff date of November 11, 2026, were presented at the 31st Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), held November 12-15, 2026, in Philadelphia.

DRTS has traded between $3.43 and $15.79 over the past 52 weeks. The stock closed Friday (November 13, 2026) at $13.38, down 0.15%.

Following the news, DRTS is up 11.21% in overnight trading to $14.55.

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