Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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27.07.2026 05:45:00
Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Will Spend Over $500 Billion on AI in 2026. Nvidia Collects a Huge Share.
Company updates this year put fresh numbers on the AI (artificial intelligence) build-out, and they are enormous. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital spending forecast to a range of $195 billion to $205 billion, up from $180 billion to $190 billion. Amazon has said it expects to invest about $200 billion this year. And Meta Platforms plans $125 billion to $145 billion, a range it lifted by $10 billion in April.Add it up, and just three companies intend to spend more than half a trillion dollars in a single year, most of it on AI infrastructure. And that tally leaves out Microsoft, which has pointed to about $190 billion of its own.No company collects more of that spending than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the dominant supplier of the graphics processing units (GPUs) those data centers are built around. Yet Nvidia stock fell on Thursday alongside other big tech stocks, and it now sits about 12% below its 52-week high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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